Friday, August 8, 2025
Iran marks National Journalist Day

By IFP Editorial Staff
Journalists

Iran observes 17th of Mordad in the Persian calendar, which falls on Friday August 8 this year, as National Journalist Day in tribute to journalists' role in society and to honor the memory of Mahmoud Saremi, an Iranian reporter killed in Afghanistan.

The designation was made by the Public Culture Council following the tragic killing of Saremi and eight Iranian consulate staff members in Mazar-i-Sharif by the Taliban on August 8, 1998. Saremi was a reporter for the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

Several Iranian officials have felicitated the event.

In a message marking the day, Iran’s Minister of Culture, Seyyed Abbas Salehi, paid tribute to the media community. He praised journalists as tireless seekers of truth who illuminate society with their reporting.

“Journalist Day is a valuable occasion to honor those who, with professional dedication and a deep concern for our beloved Iran, portray realities, voice public demands, and contribute to the nation’s cultural development,” Salehi stated.

