Editor-in-chief: Didar News website reopens after 33-day block

He stated in an interview that following multiple follow-ups and discussions with the relevant authorities, the news portal was reopened after 33 days of being inaccessible.

Mohammadian underlined that the platform’s policy from its inception has been to serve as a pluralistic media outlet, reflecting the diverse thoughts and ideas within Iranian society.

He affirmed the commitment to continue this professional approach with even greater determination.

“The inherent duty of a media organization is to inform society and enlighten public opinion while remaining aligned with national interests”, Mohammadian said.

“We strongly believe that media credibility must remain within the country’s borders, and we will leave no effort undone to uphold this principle. This approach has guided Didar News throughout its years of operation and will continue to do so.”