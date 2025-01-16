Prominent Iranian satirist Ebrahim Nabavi commits suicide in Maryland at 64

The 64-year-old had been suffering from depression and homesickness over the past decade, unable to reconcile with living away from Iran.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Leila and Zahra Nabavi shared their sorrow, stating, “Our father, Ebrahim Nabavi, took his life last night. He had been deeply depressed and missed Iran immensely.”

“The impossibility of living in his homeland was a heavy burden on him. He passed away without ever coming to terms with his forced exile,” the statement read.

Nabavi, born in 1958 in Astara, Gilan Province, was a renowned figure in Iranian journalism. He studied sociology at Shiraz University and completed his education at Tehran University. Nabavi’s satirical columns, published in the 1980s and 1990s, gained widespread acclaim. He worked with numerous newspapers and magazines, and his humor writings were compiled into several books.

Following his imprisonment and subsequent departure from Iran, Nabavi collaborated with international media outlets such as Radio Zamaneh, Rooz Online, Gooya Weekly, and Voice of America.

Despite his professional success, his longing for Iran persisted, a sentiment poignantly reflected in his daughters’ statement.