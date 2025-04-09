Featured NewsIFP ExclusiveSport

Iran’s Shahrbanou Mansourian wins gold at Sanda World Cup

By IFP Media Wire

Iranian wushu athlete Shahrbanou Mansourian secured a gold medal in the women’s 75kg category at the 10th Sanda World Cup in Jiangyin, China.

Mansourian triumphed over Tunisia’s Rimel Khalifi in a technical-point victory on the final day of the tournament on Wednesday.

Earlier, Sedigheh Daryaee (65kg) had also claimed gold for Iran, defeating Australia’s Nicole Luo in another decisive match. Both victories highlight Iran’s strong presence in the competition, which began on Monday.

Two more Iranian athletes, Mohsen Taghavi and Soheila Mansourian, are set to compete later on Wednesday for medals in their respective categories.

The event, organized by the International Wushu Federation, has gathered top martial artists from around the world.

