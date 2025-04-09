Iran’s Shahrbanou Mansourian wins gold at Sanda World Cup

Mansourian triumphed over Tunisia’s Rimel Khalifi in a technical-point victory on the final day of the tournament on Wednesday.

Earlier, Sedigheh Daryaee (65kg) had also claimed gold for Iran, defeating Australia’s Nicole Luo in another decisive match. Both victories highlight Iran’s strong presence in the competition, which began on Monday.

Two more Iranian athletes, Mohsen Taghavi and Soheila Mansourian, are set to compete later on Wednesday for medals in their respective categories.

The event, organized by the International Wushu Federation, has gathered top martial artists from around the world.