‘Complaint against journalists, media banned’, Iran issues new directive to streamline gov’t communications

This directive, announced by First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, prohibits any government official or agency from filing complaints against journalists or media outlets without the approval and review of the Government Information Task Force.

Aref said the initiative establishes clear guidelines for the information dissemination activities of executive departments.

According to the 7-item directive, all government bodies must conduct their information dissemination efforts under the supervision and coordination of the Government Information Council.

The directive outlines several key mandates, including the one, saying “Executive bodies must adhere to the policies and resolutions issued by the Government Information Council and provincial information councils.”

Each executive body must also form an information task force, led by the highest-ranking official, the head of public relations, and relevant members.

The directive stresses that appointments of heads of public relations and similar positions require professional qualification approval from the Government Information Council Secretariat.

“Before implementing national programs or major decisions affecting the public, executive bodies must prepare communication plans and submit them to the council for approval,” it further required.

The directive also underscores the importance of effective public relations activities and the use of allocated funds for information dissemination to enhance public awareness and understanding of government achievements.