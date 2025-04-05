Media WireEurope

Macron to helm EU’s negotiations with Putin: Telegraph

By IFP Media Wire
French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanual Macron is readying to become Europe's point person in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, wrote the Telegraph.

France and the United Kingdom are the main players within the “coalition of the willing” that is toying with the creation of some form of peacekeeping force in a post-ceasefire Ukraine.

Citing sources within French government, the Telegraph compared Macron’s ascent to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s relative reticence.

France is one of the few countries in NATO that conducts military operations independent of the U.S., primarily in missions in former colonies in West Africa. It likewise maintains an intelligence network separate from the U.S.-led Five Eyes, which came in handy for Ukraine when the U.S. cut off intel sharing for a week at the start of March.

Macron has been one of the more vocal proponents of a European rearmament. But results remain uncertain.

The unnamed official apparently said that it was “apparently, not yet” the time for Macron to lead the coalition.

Similarly, the details of any peacekeeping commitment from the coalition, whether French or otherwise, remain vague, with Ukraine awaiting tangible help.

