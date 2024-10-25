MediaIFP ExclusiveMiddle East

Iran govt. spokeswoman says Israel killing of journalists in Lebanon state terrorism 

By IFP Editorial Staff

The spokeswoman for the Iranian government says the Israeli regime’s airstrike that killed the reporters of al-Mayadeen and al-Manar news channels in Lebanon is an act of state terrorism.

In a post on X, Fatemeh Mohajerani said the airstrike was a targeted attack meant to hide the crimes being committed in Gaza and Lebanon from world people.

She added that Israel’s attack on media outlets in Lebanon is a sign of a bigger disaster.

Mohajerani also said criminals always try to keep the world unaware of their crimes.

She noted that the Geneva Conventions and the law on protecting the lives of journalists in wartime were established in order to keep the free flow of information to prevent crimes in silence.

On Friday morning, Zionists killed three members of the al-Mayadeen and al-Manar news teams by deliberately targeting the residence of journalists in the town of Hasbaya in southeastern Lebanon.

