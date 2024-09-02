IFP ExclusiveMediaMusicSelected

Senior Iranian producer says feels betrayed by BBC Persian after over 3 decades

By IFP Editorial Staff
BBC

An award-winning Iranian-born editor and producer of BBC Persian says he has quit the network after 33 years when he found out that his name was allegedly deleted from the archives of a top-rated program.

Behzad Bolour released a video, implying that he left “betrayed” by the Persian-language London-based television and radio channel after his name as the producer and host was removed from Bolour-e Banafsh, Persian for Purple Crystal, a series that introduces Iranian and West Asian music, art, and culture through interviews with immigrants in different parts of the world.

“I served in BBC Persian for 33 years and went to the smallest cities to look for different artists and Iranian culture, but the network deleted my name from its archives… as if I never existed at all,” a disappointed Blour said.

The 59-year year old producer and musician’s main areas of interest, besides Iran, are the Persian-speaking communities in Afghanistan and Tajikistan and the countries that have common cultural features with Iran, including the Azerbaijan Republic, and the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

Reports say that the BBC has stopped some of its programs due to financial constraints.

