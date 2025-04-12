Iran says talks with US held in constructive atmosphere, negotiations to continue next week

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and the US president’s special envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff talked with each other for a few minutes in the presence of the Omani foreign minister after the end of the first round of negotiations that lasted for more than 2.5 hours.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, during the course of the negotiations, mediated by Badr Al Busaidi the Omani foreign minister, Araqchi and Witkoff outlined the views of their respective governments regarding Iran’s nuclear program and the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions in a constructive atmosphere and based on mutual respect.

The first round of indirect talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America over sanctions removal and the nuclear issue came to an end on Saturday.

The two sides agreed to continue the negotiations next week.

Meanwhile, Badr Al Busaidi, Oman’s Foreign Minister, in a post on X, said the talks were held in a friendly atmosphere.