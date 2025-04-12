Iran-US negotiations get underway in Oman

Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baqaei said in a post on his X account that the indirect talks between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and the US president’s special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, started in Muscat with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi acting as an intermediary.

He stated the negotiations are held in a location prepared by host Oman, noting that the Iranian and American representatives have been accommodated in separate halls.

The two sides are exchanging their views and stances via the foreign minister of Oman, Baqaei added.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with his Omani counterpart on Saturday morning, Araqchi said Iran has taken part in the talk with “the necessary seriousness”.

“It is our intention to reach a fair and honorable agreement on equal standing,” the Iranian foreign minister stated.

He added that if the US enters the talks with the same approach, there will be the chance of a preliminary deal that would define a path to negotiations.

Many initial and fundamental issues will become clear on Saturday, Araqchi explained, noting, “Sufficient determination of the two sides will allow us to decide on a timetable, however it’s still early to talk about it.”