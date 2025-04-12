Syrian new president affirms commitment to dialogue, diplomacy

His remarks came during his participation in the 4th edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which began Friday in southern Türkiye.

In Saturday’s statements reported by Syria’s official news agency SANA, Sharaa emphasized that Syria’s participation stemmed from “the firm belief of the Syrian Arab Republic that dialogue and diplomacy are the most effective means to resolve disputes and enhance peace and stability in our region and the world.”

Sharaa described the forum as a “valuable opportunity” to exchange views with international leaders and officials regarding pressing regional and global challenges.

He also stressed the “importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic,” amid ongoing Israeli violations of Syrian territory.

Since Sharaa took office following the fall of the Bashar Assad government in December 2024, Israel has carried out multiple strikes inside Syria without any retaliatory threats from Damascus. Israel also seized the UN-monitored buffer zone in Syrian territory, citing the need to “secure” the occupied Golan Heights.

Israeli air raids on Syria have become almost daily in recent months, targeting Syrian military sites, weapon depots, and infrastructure, resulting in civilian casualties and damage to Syrian army equipment.

Israel has occupied most of Syria’s Golan Heights since 1967 and has used the recent political shift in Syria to expand its control over formerly demilitarized zones, effectively nullifying the 1974 disengagement agreement.

Sharaa also extended his “thanks and appreciation to (Turkish) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his warm hospitality and keen interest.”

The three-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which kicked off on Friday, is held under the theme Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World, and it brings together leaders, diplomats, and policymakers from across the globe.