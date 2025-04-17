Report: Iran’s internet filtering costs double communications ministry budget

Khorasan newspaper, citing a parliamentary survey, reported that despite the massive expenditures, the restrictions have largely failed as 81% of Iranians continue accessing blocked content through VPNs, while 78% expressed dissatisfaction with internet quality.

Key findings also show that the VPN market in Iran generates 25-30 trillion tomans ($290-350 million) yearly.

Critics argue that these restrictions fail to achieve their intended goals and impose heavy economic, ethical, and technical burdens on the country.

Ramezanali Sobhanifar, a former head of Iranian Parliament’s Communications Committee, questioned the persistence of filtering policies, urging policymakers to provide clear timelines and solutions.

“What exactly is preventing the removal of these filters?” asked Sobhanifar.

Similarly, former MP Jalal Rashidi-Koochi emphasized that lifting bans on popular platforms like Instagram and YouTube is essential, as partial measures such as unblocking WhatsApp fail to reduce VPN usage.

Presidential aide and social advisor Ali Rabiei questioned the practical benefits of filtering, criticizing the significant public expense it entails.