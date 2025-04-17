IFP ExclusiveLocal

Report: Iran’s internet filtering costs double communications ministry budget

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mobile Internet Iran

A new report reveals Iran spends approximately $1 billion annually on internet filtering systems, an amount twice the annual budget of its communications ministry.

Khorasan newspaper, citing a parliamentary survey, reported that despite the massive expenditures, the restrictions have largely failed as 81% of Iranians continue accessing blocked content through VPNs, while 78% expressed dissatisfaction with internet quality.

Key findings also show that the VPN market in Iran generates 25-30 trillion tomans ($290-350 million) yearly.

Critics argue that these restrictions fail to achieve their intended goals and impose heavy economic, ethical, and technical burdens on the country.

Ramezanali Sobhanifar, a former head of Iranian Parliament’s Communications Committee, questioned the persistence of filtering policies, urging policymakers to provide clear timelines and solutions.

“What exactly is preventing the removal of these filters?” asked Sobhanifar.

Similarly, former MP Jalal Rashidi-Koochi emphasized that lifting bans on popular platforms like Instagram and YouTube is essential, as partial measures such as unblocking WhatsApp fail to reduce VPN usage.

Presidential aide and social advisor Ali Rabiei questioned the practical benefits of filtering, criticizing the significant public expense it entails.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks