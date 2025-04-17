President Pezeshkian: Iran, Saudi Arabia can be model for regional cooperation

During a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Defense Minister in Tehranvon Thursday, President Pezeshkian said, “Iran and Saudi Arabia can rely on their shared capacities to resolve many of the region’s problems without the need for foreign intervention.”

He expressed hope that the friendship between the two countries will strengthen the interests of the Islamic world and frustrate the enemies’ attempts to interfere and sow division.

President Pezeshkian pointed out that Iran, Saudi Arabia can be a model for regional cooperation.

Saudi Defense Minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman, in turn, said Iran and Saudi Arabia are two key pillars of the region, and strong relations between the two nations can serve as an effective model for convergence and synergy in the Islamic world.

He added that Saudi leaders are eager to visit Iran at the earliest opportunity.

The Saudi defensce minister said the positions of Iran and Saudi Arabia regarding developments in Gaza and Palestine are aligned.

He said the actions of the Zionist regime in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, and Syria indicate its attempts to exploit the existing gaps in the region.