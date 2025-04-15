Turkey detains Iranian academic in controversial arrest, Iran demands immediate release

Beyzaie, a faculty member at Tabriz University, was taken into custody on February 14, while preparing to board a flight to Tehran with his family at Istanbul Airport.

According to Ali Akbar Velayati, Chairman of the Islamic Azad University Board of Founders, Turkish police deported Beyzaie’s family but held the professor without providing any legal justification.

“Despite repeated inquiries, Turkish officials have failed to offer any reasonable explanation for the unlawful detention,” Velayati told Tasnim News Agency.

The arrest has sparked outrage in Iran, with officials calling it a violation of international law and bilateral agreements.

Velayati emphasized that Iran has consistently sought cordial relations with Turkey based on mutual respect and legal frameworks.

“This arbitrary detention runs counter to all diplomatic norms and the spirit of neighborly relations,” he stated.

Iranian Foreign Ministry officials have reportedly intensified efforts to secure Beyzaie’s release, though no breakthrough has been achieved.