Turkey protests over detention of Istanbul’s mayor an internal matter: Iran FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi discussed regional and international developments with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on the phone.

During the telephone conversation, the two sides held talks over regional issues, particularly the situation in occupied Palestine, the resumption of Zionist regime attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, the regime’s aggression against Syria, and US military strikes against Yemen.

Fidan highlighted Turkey’s participation in the recent Arab-Islamic Contact Committee meeting in Cairo to address Gaza’s crisis, underlining the need for Muslim nations to address the situation of the oppressed Palestinian people.

Iran’s foreign minister also condemned the Zionist regime’s crimes and acts of aggression in violation of ceasefire agreements in Gaza and Lebanon. Araghchi demanded immediate international action, especially by Islamic and regional states, to halt the occupying Zionist regime’s crimes.

He also denounced US airstrikes on Yemen, which coincided with Israel’s renewed attacks on Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon. The Iranian foreign minister stressed the importance of regional cooperation and coordination to prevent acts of aggression against Muslim countries that cause instability and insecurity in the region.

Regarding Turkey’s internal developments, Araghchi reaffirmed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s principled stance, saying what’s unfolding in Turkey is an internal issue. He expressed confidence that relevant Turkish authorities would handle those developments appropriately in line with the Turkish people’s interests.

At the beginning of the telephone conversation, the top Turkish diplomat congratulated Araghchi on Nowruz and reiterated Turkey’s readiness to support diplomatic solutions for regional and global issues.