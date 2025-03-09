Tehran-Van passenger train resumes operation after five-year hiatus

The train, initially launched in July 2019 as part of a bilateral effort to boost regional cooperation and tourism, was halted shortly after its inauguration. Following recent agreements between Iran and Turkey, the service has now been restored, with the first train departing on Sunday.

According to Nasser Bakhtiari, CEO of Iran’s Raja Rail Transportation Company, the Tehran-Van train will operate twice a week, departing Tehran on Sundays and Wednesdays and returning from Van on Mondays and Thursdays.

The journey, which includes customs clearance at Razi (Iran) and Kapiköy (Turkey) border stations, takes approximately 22 hours each way.

The four-star “Sareer” train used for this route has a four-bed compartment system and a passenger capacity of 280 people per trip.

Bakhtiari emphasized that passengers must adhere to the regulations of both countries, which have been previously announced, to avoid any issues during their journey.