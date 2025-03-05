Oil minister: Turkmen gas starts flowing to Turkey via Iran

Paknejad said the contract which has made the gas swap possible has now been finalized, and the gas is flowing.

He added that over the past few days, this project has come to fruition, thanks to the efforts of the National Iranian Gas Company and other sectors involved in advancing the project.

Paknejad noted that this project is significant from various aspects, such as the amount of gas received in the northeastern region and the interactions with neighbors, namely Turkmenistan and Turkey.

The Iranian oil minister underlined that the deal will have a significant impact on Iran’s relations with Turkey and Turkmenistan, especially in terms exporting gas and other oil products.

Paknejad noted that the agreement is an important step toward strengthening Iran’s position as a regional energy hub and shows Tehran’s resolve to expand its energy diplomacy.