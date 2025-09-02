Iran says ready to cooperate with Turkey to overcome banking, customs barriers

In a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China, on Monday, President Pezeshkian underlined the need for increased trade volume and commercial interactions between Iran and Turkey, stressing that facilitating banking and customs cooperation is crucial for achieving this goal.

Pezeshkian highlighted the importance of maintaining unity within the Islamic world and strengthening regional cooperation, expressing his commitment to fostering relationships with neighboring countries.

The Iranian president welcomed Turkey’s stance against the crimes of the Israeli regime and its decision to sever economic ties with the regime. He also expressed support for the agreements between Armenia and Azerbaijan aimed at stabilizing peace in the region, while opposing any foreign military presence in the Caucasus.

Regarding Iran’s nuclear program, Pezeshkian mentioned that Iran has initiated negotiations and cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) under new frameworks.

He stated that Iran is prepared to engage in indirect dialogue with the United States based on the recognition of the Islamic Republic’s nuclear rights, aiming for a win-win solution. He cautioned that European parties to the 2015 nuclear agreement lack the legitimacy to invoke the snapback mechanism due to their failure to fulfill obligations, warning that such actions would disrupt ongoing discussions.

Pezeshkian further noted that Iran and Turkey share similar positions on preserving Syria’s territorial integrity and ensuring political stability in Iraq. He also congratulated Erdogan on the occasion of Turkey’s Victory Day, also known as Turkish Armed Forces Day, expressing hope for constructive cooperation between the armed forces of both nations.

In response, President Erdogan affirmed Turkey’s support for Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear activities, stating that the activation of the snapback mechanism would be unconstructive. He acknowledged Iran’s concerns while advocating for continued dialogue with the IAEA, suggesting that maintaining communication with the US would thwart Israel’s plots.

Erdogan underscored the urgency of convening the High-Level Cooperation Council between Iran and Turkey and announced his intention to visit Iran for this purpose.

He reiterated the importance of political stability in Iraq and called for an end to massacre and crimes in Gaza, highlighting ongoing consultations with leaders from Azerbaijan and Armenia to stabilize peace in the Caucasus.

The Turkish president concluded by asking his Iranian counterpart to convey his warm regards to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.