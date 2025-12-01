Iran’s president highlights importance of unity, cooperation among Muslim states

During a meeting on Sunday evening, the Iranian president and visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized the need to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance unity within the Islamic world.

Pezeshkian highlighted the sensitive circumstances facing the Islamic world, stating that at a time when the common enemies of Muslim nations are seeking to increase pressures, Islamic countries should ease conditions for one another and avoid complicating regional issues. Iranians and Turks are brothers, he added.

The president described the relationship between Tehran and Ankara as deeply rooted in shared history and culture, noting the vast potential for expansion. He stressed that if Muslim countries move forward with a unified will based on solidarity and the exchange of experience, no external power will be able to create problems for them.

Pointing to Europe’s experience, where historical rivalries eventually gave way to integrated financial, political, and commercial structures, Pezeshkian said the Islamic world, with even deeper cultural and civilizational commonalities, can also pursue cohesive cooperation and collective development by connecting flows of trade, knowledge, and culture.

The Turkish foreign minister, who conveyed warm greetings from Turkey’s president and a message underscoring the importance of expanding economic and regional cooperation, praised President Pezeshkian’s sincere and committed outlook toward the Islamic world. He said internal divisions have cost Muslim nations valuable time and that today the regional situation demands joint and collective action.

Fidan emphasized that the time has come for Islamic countries to advance cooperation through coordinated and equal efforts, stating that nations such as Iran and Turkey, together with other Muslim countries, can help remove discord among the Islamic Ummah.

He also remarked on developments in Iran, saying that Ankara acknowledges that since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, the country has advanced with remarkable speed and dynamism.