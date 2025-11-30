Iran offers to extend Gas deal with Turkey, calls for boost in energy, economic cooperation

Speaking at a joint press conference in Tehran on Sunday afternoon following his meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Seyed Abbas Araqchi said that despite all efforts made and the positive results achieved, there is still a considerable gap before the full potential of the two countries—particularly in trade and economic relations—can be realized, and multiple steps must be taken to bridge that gap.

Araqchi noted that both ministers stressed the need to remove obstacles to bilateral trade and investment, adding that it was agreed the High-Level Cooperation Council and the Joint Economic Commission of the two countries would address these issues in detail.

Announcing the upcoming opening of Iran’s consulate general in the Turkish city of Van, Araqchi said the consulate would create new opportunities for bilateral ties, including enhanced cooperation between border provinces.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Araqchi said the repeated violations of the ceasefire in Gaza and Israel’s recent attacks on Lebanon and Syria show that the Israeli regime has broader plans to destabilize the region.

He stressed that stability, security, and calm in Syria are directly linked to preserving its territorial integrity, adding that the main threat to Syria’s security and stability comes from Israel’s occupation and aggressive actions.

Araqchi said it is the duty of regional countries to curb the regime’s aggression and expansionism, including in Syria and Lebanon.

He also reaffirmed Iran’s support for Turkey’s efforts to disarm the PKK terrorist group and to establish a terrorism-free zone.