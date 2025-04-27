President Pezeshkian says Iran backs any measure to strengthen peace, tranquility

Pezeshkian made the remarks in a phone conversation with Turkmenistan’s National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow on Saturday, stressing that peace and trust will deepen and stabilize economic, trade, cultural, and political cooperation between countries.

He further expressed hope that the upcoming Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between Iran and Turkmenistan will play an effective role in accelerating the implementation of the agreements between the two sides and in enhancing the level of interactions between the two countries.

Pezeshkian also thanked Berdimuhamedow for inviting him to visit the country and participate in the international conference on Peace and Trust, saying, “Peace and trust are the missing things of humanity today, and your initiative in presenting this proposal deserves appreciation.”

Berdimuhamedow, for his part, hailed the development and deepening of bilateral relations on the basis of respect and mutual benefits, expressing Turkmenistan’s readiness to comprehensively develop cooperation with its long-time friend and neighbor, Iran.

He further voiced deep concern about the continuous and severe decrease in the water level of the Caspian Sea, proposing that a summit of the Heads of State of the Caspian littoral states be hosted by Tehran in this regard.

Berdimuhamedow also expressed sympathy for the explosion in the Shahid Rajaee Port of Bandar Abbas, announcing his country’s readiness for any cooperation and assistance in addressing the incident.

Strengthening ties with Turkmenistan has been among the priorities of Iran’s foreign policy in recent years.

In February, Iran and Turkmenistan agreed to expand their cross-border railway links to increase the volume of cargo transit passing through the two countries to regional states.

Also in September 2024, Berdimuhamedow paid a high-profile visit to Tehran, where the two sides signed an important agreement to expand gas swap cooperation.