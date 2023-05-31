Iranian Leader: Expansion of Iran-Turkmenistan ties serves interests of both nations

In a meeting on Wednesday with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, chairman of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan in Tehran, Ayatollah Khamenei said the many cultural commonalities between Iran and Turkmenistan are a significant basis for the further expansion of their relations, especially in the fields of energy and development of roads.

The Leader highlighted the capacities of both countries for the expansion of ties, namely water-related issues, electricity and gas besides the development of roads.

Ayatollah Khamenei pointed to Berdimuhamedow’s request for Iranian experts to help build a high-way linking the areas near the Iran-Turkmenistan border to the Caspian Sea.

“Iran’s Ministry of Roads has the ability to build this highway,” said the Leader, adding, “We are determined to complete the North-South transit route that can connect Turkmenistan and its surrounding countries to the Oman Sea.”

The Leader considered the expansion of relations to be to the benefit of the two countries and expressed optimism about the future of relations.

“Closer ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkmenistan will be the basis for improving the positions of the two countries in the changing world,” he said.

For his part, the senior Turkmen official praised the fruitful advice of the Iranian leader, saying he is seeking to benefit from the Leader’s views to help accelerate the expansion of bilateral ties.

He also referred to his constructive talks with Iranian officials in Tehran, briefing the Leader on the content of the negotiations and agreements.