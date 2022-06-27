Monday, June 27, 2022
Iranian president to travel to Turkmenistan for regional summit

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi is going to travel to Turkmenistan on Wednesday to participate in the 6th summit of the Caspian Sea littoral states.

The visit will take place at the invitation of the Turkmen president Serdar Berdimuhamedow.

A high-ranking delegation including political and economic officials will accompany President Raisi on his trip.

During his stay in Turkmenistan, Raisi will address the Caspian Sea summit and will meet with his counterparts from the countries attending the event.

Azerbaijan Republic, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan are the five Caspian littoral states.

The sixth summit of the Caspian Sea littoral satates will be held in Ashgabat on 29 June.

