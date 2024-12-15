Lawyer: Female Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi released from detention

Ahmadi was detained for violating Iran’s laws banning female singers from performing publicly without Hijab.

Panahipour confirmed her release at 3 a.m. to Sharg network.

Ahmadi’s arrest, along with two musicians from her band, Hypothetical Concert, occurred late Saturday.

Initially, Panahipour said he was unaware of the detaining authority. Later, Tasnim News Agency, citing the head of the Intelligence Unit of the Mazandaran Provincial Police Command, reported that Ahmadi was summoned by the Public Security Police due to an unconventional video she posted on social media. She was instructed to refer to the judiciary.

After a briefing session, Ahmadi was released and left the police building with her family.

The release of the video “without adhering to legal and religious regulations” led to a legal case against Ahmadi and her band.

The Iranian Judiciary announced that the video lacked legal authorization and did not comply with the country’s legal and cultural norms.

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iran has enforced specific regulations on female solo performances and certain genres of music. These rules, based on religious and cultural norms, carry legal consequences for violations.