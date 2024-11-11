Pictures: Historical charm of Sa’dabad complex in Tehran continues to captivate visitors

Among the highlights is the Green Palace, or Shahvand Palace, located in the northwest corner of Sa’dabad.

Originally an incomplete structure belonging to Ali Khan Vali, it was later purchased and transformed by Reza Shah into the Green Palace, as it stands today.

The White Palace, also known as the Museum of the Nation, has been a focal point for its historical significance. It served as the summer residence of Mohammad Reza Shah and his wife and hosted official events. It still houses 10 grand halls, the largest of which is the main palace hall.

At the southernmost point of the complex, the Black Palace or Aswad Palace, now the Museum of Fine Arts, was once the location of the Ministry of Court from 1967 to 1978. Since 1982, it has operated as a fine arts museum, showcasing works in a building steeped in historical significance.

Each palace within the Sa’dabad Complex offers a unique perspective on Iran’s rich cultural and political history, inviting visitors to delve deeper beyond the scenic exteriors.

More in pictures: