Turkmenistan exempts Iran from heavy tariffs on transit of goods

Following contacts between officials and experts of the states, “Turkmenistan reopened its borders for the passage of international transit convoys and cut down the heavy tariffs placed on the Iranian transit,” said Mohsen Rokni, manager of the Lotfabad border terminal in northeastern Khorasan Razavi Province.

As per agreements between the two sides, Turkmenistan agreed to exclusively exempt Iran from the tariffs, under which convoys were charged 1.5 dollar per each kilometer traveled on Turkmen soil.

The tariff for the passage of foreign freights weighing up to 10, 20, and above 20 tons has been set at 130, 180, and 250 dollars, respectively, and the fees for entering the country have also been reduced from $170 to $150.

“Of course, Iran will, in turn, give the same exemptions to Turkmenistan,” Rokni added.