UN Envoy: Over 6 Million Afghans Reside in Iran 

In his remarks at the UN Security Council, Iravani urged the international community to provide adequate and sustainable support to countries like Iran and Pakistan, which are facing ongoing challenges related to Afghanistan.

He highlighted a recent report from the UN Secretary-General regarding severe economic and humanitarian challenges in Afghanistan, noting that 23.7 million people, particularly women and children, still require urgent assistance. This situation poses a serious concern for neighboring countries directly affected by the humanitarian crisis.

According to Iravani, the irresponsible withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan in August 2021 has led to widespread migration from Afghanistan, placing significant pressure on Iran, which was already under unilateral and illegal sanctions.

He also expressed Iran’s deep concern regarding the ongoing drug problem in Afghanistan.

Iravani stressed Iran’s serious worries about the increasing threat posed by the terror group ISIS-Khorasan, as the group continues its attacks and propaganda, jeopardizing the security and stability of both the country and the region.

He voiced Iran’s concerns over restrictive measures against girls, women, and ethnic minorities in Afghanistan, particularly regarding access to education and their political and social rights.

Iravani called on Afghanistan’s rulers to reconsider their policies and lift all such restrictions.

Iravani emphasized that Afghanistan’s frozen assets should be returned unconditionally, and sanctions should not hinder efforts to revive the country’s economy.

He stated that Western countries, which occupied Afghanistan for over 20 years and then withdrew irresponsibly, must fulfill their commitments to assist in rebuilding Afghanistan’s economy and combating terrorism.

He also announced that Iran intends to hold a fourth quadrilateral meeting at the ministerial level, involving Iran, China, Pakistan, and Russia, on the sidelines of the 79th UN General Assembly in New York.