Iran, Qatar, UAE FMs call for halt to Israeli Attacks on Syria 

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, had a phone conversation with his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, on Thursday morning to discuss regional developments, with a particular focus on Syria and other issues of mutual interest.

During the talks, both sides emphasized the need for serious efforts and measures to stop the Zionist regime’s attacks on Syrian infrastructure and the occupation of more Syrian territories.

They also discussed and exchanged views on continuing bilateral and multilateral talks on the developments in Syria to help establish a comprehensive political system in the country that reflects the will of the Syrian people.

Araghchi also held a phone conversation with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates, during which they discussed regional developments, particularly the situation in Syria.

The two sides reviewed recent developments in Syria and underscored the necessity of safeguarding Syria’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as maintaining the country’s security and stability.

Both ministers also called for the immediate cessation of ground and air assaults by the Zionist regime on Syria.

The conversation further addressed the importance of preserving regional peace and stability and avoiding provocative actions that could disrupt the atmosphere of friendship and cooperation among regional countries during these sensitive times.