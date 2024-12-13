Science and TechnologyIFP ExclusiveSelected

Tehran hosting 12th “Made in Iran” Exhibition

By IFP Editorial Staff

The 12th "Made in Iran"Exhibition of Equipment, Laboratory Materials, and Advanced Testing and Examination began on Friday morning in Tehran, with Iranian knowledge-based and technology companies showcasing their latest products.

A total of 278 Iranian knowledge-based and technology firms are participating in this exhibition, putting 10,000 products at display.

According to Reza Bakhi Ani, Deputy for Knowledge-Based Economy Development at the Vice Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy, and President of the “Made in Iran” exhibition, the presentation of knowledge-based products at this exhibition has increased by 20% compared to the previous edition.

He also added that the exhibition emphasizes the development of exports of Iranian knowledge-based products. On the final day, two top awards will be given to the best companies, one for exports and the other one for industrial designs.

This exhibition coincides with the first day of Research and Technology Week and the 25th Exhibition of Achievements of Research, Technology, and Innovation.

On the sidelines of the exhibition’s opening, Hossein Afshin, Deputy for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy at the Presidency, told reporters that this exhibition aims to support research infrastructure in Iran to mainly enhance people’s lives and the environment.

