University of Tehran student named BRICS, SCO Young Researcher of the Year

By IFP Editorial Staff

Hosna Salimi, an Iranian PhD student in Indian Studies at the University of Tehran’s Faculty of World Studies, has been awarded the prestigious title of “Young Researcher of the Year” at the 2025 BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Young Leaders Award.

Salimi, who was nominated by the Asian Mayors Forum, where she is an intern, was recognized for her outstanding contributions to research.

The award ceremony took place in Kazan, Russia, where she was among 10 winners selected from over 400 participants representing 13 countries, including Iran, India, China, Russia, South Africa, and Brazil.

The BRICS and SCO Young Leaders Award is an annual event honoring young leaders in five categories: Best Public Diplomacy Project, Influential Media Personality, Social Entrepreneur of the Year, Environmental Initiatives, and Young Researcher of the Year.

The University of Tehran celebrated her success, noting that it reflects the institution’s commitment to fostering global talent and promoting cross-cultural collaboration.

