Iran unveils first Artificial Intelligence platform

Establishing a national platform as the main infrastructure for the development of artificial intelligence is one of the most fundamental and essential actions for advancing this technology in the country.

This initiative has been supported by the Iranian Vice Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy, with the help of distinguished university professors and a group of specialists since October 2023.

The progress of this project was previously presented at the “Pioneers of Progress” exhibition in the presence of the Supreme Leader.

Hosseini Asadi, the director of the Rapid Processing Center and representative of Sharif University in this project, highlighted the current state of the country in the field of artificial intelligence, stating that according to academic studies conducted, the number of patents, articles, and active companies in this field has been low over the past decade.

He said the reason for this has been the lack of serious investment in hardware infrastructure and the absence of a platform.

Asadi added that to solve this problem, a market design was created, and the university focused on developing the platform. The role of knowledge-based companies in the development of the platform is also very important.

The representative of Sharif University in the project stated that eight centers, projects, and faculties have simultaneously worked on this project, involving about 100 personnel and utilizing more than 35 technical expertise.

Asadi noted that a stable version of the national artificial intelligence platform in Iran will be released in one year.