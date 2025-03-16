Iranian company develops affordable brain surgery navigation system

According to the Vice Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy, Parsis Intelligent Surgical Systems, which has produced the Neuronavigation system at one-fourth the cost of its foreign counterparts, has been active in surgical navigation systems since 2006.

Neuronavigation utilizes advanced tracking technologies and imaging methods, such as CT, MRI, fMRI, and DTI, to provide real-time guidance during surgeries.

The innovation not only enhances surgical precision but also reduces the risk of tumor recurrence and the need for repeat surgeries.

Alireza Ahmadian, CEO of Parsis, highlighted the system’s technical parity with leading international brands like Brailab, Medtronic, and Stryker. He noted that the domestically-produced system offers a user-friendly interface and superior software performance in some cases.

The Neuronavigation system has been deployed in over 95 specialized hospitals across Iran, used by more than 190 surgeons in thousands of procedures.

It has also been exported to countries such as Ecuador, Russia, and Germany, generating significant foreign exchange savings for Iran.