Iran atomic chief highlights nuclear breakthroughs, defies Western ‘red lines’

Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), made the statement while addressing Friday prayers congregation in Tehran, saying Western attempts to restrict Iran’s nuclear program have failed.

“They cannot tolerate independent nations challenging their dominance,” Eslami said, adding, “All their efforts to stop Iran’s nuclear progress have been unsuccessful.”

The official highlighted civilian applications of nuclear technology, including medical breakthroughs in treating diabetic wounds and cancer through plasma therapy.

He pointed out, in agriculture, Iran has implemented radiation technology to address its 30% annual food waste problem, equivalent to about 40 million tons of produce, further explaining new preservation systems currently process 500,000 tons per year.

Despite international sanctions, Eslami emphasized progress on Iran’s ambitious plan to generate 20,000 megawatts of nuclear energy.

He cited the Bushehr nuclear plant as a success story, claiming it has produced 72 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity since 2013, saving the equivalent of 110 million barrels of oil worth approximately $10 billion.

The announcement comes amid ongoing tensions with the International Atomic Energy Agency, which Iran says is yielding to US pressure.

While asserting Iran’s compliance with nuclear inspections, Eslami denied any concealment in the country’s nuclear activities.