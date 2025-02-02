Iranian president unveils three new homegrown satellites 

The satellites are Navak 1, Pars 2 and an upgraded version of Pars 1.

Navak 1 is a telecommunications satellite designed for a weight class of 20 to 50 kilograms and its primary purpose is to test the performance of the optimized Simorgh launcher.

Navak 1 will establish communication with ground stations using the S-band frequency.

Meanwhile, the upgraded version of Pars 1 is an imaging remote sensing satellite developed using a platform designed for satellites weighing between 100 to 150 kilograms. The first version of this satellite was successfully launched last year using.

The upgraded Pars 1 satellite will be launched into a low Earth orbit at an altitude of approximately 500 kilometers. Pars 2, which weighs 150 kilograms, is equipped with two imaging payloads featuring different types of sensors.

The three satellites were unveiled by the Iranian president on Sunday, February 2 which marks the National Day of Space Technology.