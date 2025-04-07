Iran’s knowledge-based firm develops new nanodrug for cancer diagnosis

This innovation not only enhances the precision of cancer detection but also significantly reduces costs, making advanced diagnostic methods more accessible to Iranian patients.

By injecting Tilmanoscept, a radiopharmaceutical, and performing scans, surgeons can precisely identify the location and extent of lymph nodes affected by cancer. This cutting-edge technology greatly improves diagnostic accuracy, preventing unnecessary surgeries and their associated complications.

Unlike other radiopharmaceuticals, which are typically used to detect specific types of cancer, Tilmanoscept can scan cancer spread across the entire lymphatic system. This feature makes the drug applicable to a wide range of cancers.

Until now, the production of this advanced radiopharmaceutical had been monopolized by the US since 2013. However, through round-the-clock efforts by Iranian experts, the technical know-how for its production has been fully localized.

After successfully passing preclinical stages, the drug has now entered the clinical trial phase.

With the use of this radiopharmaceutical, the cost of lymphatic system mapping in Iran has dropped to one-tenth of global prices. This cost reduction not only improves patient access to the technology but also creates significant export potential for Iran.

According to the Iranian Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, since the lymphatic system is a major pathway for cancer metastasis, Tilmanoscept could be applicable to approximately 90% of cancer patients.