Iran, Turkmenistan ink cooperation deals in various fields

Berdimuhamedow paid a visit to Tehran on Wednesday.

In a meeting attended by the Turkmen leader and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, high-ranking officials from the two neighbors signed several agreements on cooperation in the economic, political, cultural and trade sectors.

In comments at the event, the Iranian president hailed the fruitful and effective negotiations with Berdimuhamedow.

The deals between Iran and Turkmenistan are strategic, Pezeshkian stated, noting that he will pay a visit to Ashgabat in the near future.

For his part, the Turkmen leader stated his country attaches great significance to cooperation with the Iranian brothers and always tries to promote bilateral relations.

Lauding Iran for supporting Turkmenistan’s neutrality, Berdimuhamedow added the two sides have discussed the implementation of megaprojects in the gas, energy, power and transportation fields.

He went on to say that carrying out the joint projects will have significant impacts at the bilateral and international levels.