Iran, Turkmenistan set to further cooperate in Caspian Sea, fight terror

During the meeting, held in the Turkmen capital city of Ashgabat, the two sides specifically explored ways of restoring peace and stability to Afghanistan.

The top Iranian diplomat pointed to the agreements reached between the two states in the fields of gas, electricity, water management, transportation, and transit and called for their full implementation.

The President of Turkmenistan also expressed satisfaction with the high level of friendly and fraternal interactions between the two countries and described these cooperation as a symbol of friendly relations in the region.

Berdimuhamedow also invited the Iranian companies to work more in his country, given “the positive experiences of the implementation of infrastructure projects by Iranian companies in Turkmenistan.”

Amirabdollahian, also in a meeting with his Turkmen counterpart, Rashid Meredov, emphasized the expansion of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of energy, transit, and transportation.

Amirabdollahian referred to the Caspian Sea as an area for constructive cooperation between the coastal countries, and

considered the continuation of discussions on legal, security, and economic issues of the Caspian Sea necessary.

He expressed Iran’s readiness to host the third economic conference of Caspian coastal countries at the level of prime ministers.

The top Iranian diplomat also said the military presence of third parties in the Caspian Sea goes against the interests of the region.

Meredov, for his part, described the Caspian Sea as a sea of peace, understanding, and cooperation.

The Iranian foreign minister also in a meeting with the chairman of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, said relations between the two countries are growing based on various commonalities and mutual interests, adding Iran and Turkmenistan

have similar positions and cooperate well in regional and international assemblies.

For his part, the chairman of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan described bilateral ties as excellent.