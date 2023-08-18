Friday, August 18, 2023
Saudi newspapers’ headlines on Iran FM Amirabdollahian’s visit to Riyadh

By IFP Editorial Staff

The visit of Iran's foreign minister to Saudi Arabia received widespread coverage in the kingdom’s media, including on the first page of the country's newspapers.

Here are the headlines of a number of important newspapers in the kingdom.

Asharq al-Awsat:

 Saudi Arabia and Iran… strengthening cooperation and regional security

The servants of the holy shrines invites Raisi to visit Saudi Arabia

Productive talks between bin Farhan and Amirabdollahian

Al-Riyadh:

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Iran eager to strengthen bilateral relations

Tehran supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030

Al-Jazeerah: 

Saudi Arabia and Iran…common interest and mutual respect 

Okaz

Saudi FM: We are waiting for a new era and boosting relations with Iran

Diplomatic missions and ambassadors of both sides resume their work 

Arab News

Iranian FM in Riyadh as revival of ties gather steam

 Al Yaum 

Iran and Saudi Arabia eye boosting ties

