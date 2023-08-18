Saudi newspapers’ headlines on Iran FM Amirabdollahian’s visit to Riyadh

Here are the headlines of a number of important newspapers in the kingdom.
Asharq al-Awsat:
Saudi Arabia and Iran… strengthening cooperation and regional security
The servants of the holy shrines invites Raisi to visit Saudi Arabia
Productive talks between bin Farhan and Amirabdollahian
Al-Riyadh:
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Iran eager to strengthen bilateral relations
Tehran supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030
Al-Jazeerah:
Saudi Arabia and Iran…common interest and mutual respect
Okaz
Saudi FM: We are waiting for a new era and boosting relations with Iran
Diplomatic missions and ambassadors of both sides resume their work
Arab News
Iranian FM in Riyadh as revival of ties gather steam
Al Yaum
Iran and Saudi Arabia eye boosting ties