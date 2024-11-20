Tehran, Riyadh announce commitment to China-brokered agreement

The meeting, held on Tuesday in Riyadh to follow up on the 2023 détente deal, was chaired by Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Elkhereiji and included delegations led by Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht Ravanchi and China’s Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Deng Li.

A statement issued by the three sides at the end of the meeting said Saudi Arabia and Iran welcomed the continued positive role played by China and the importance of its support and follow-up on the implementation of the Beijing deal that was signed in March 2023.

China underscored its readiness to continue to support and encourage the steps taken by Saudi Arabia and Iran to develop their relationship in various fields.

The three countries welcomed the continued progress in Saudi-Iranian relations and the opportunities it provides for direct communication between the two countries at all levels.

They noted the great importance of these contacts, meetings, and mutual visits between senior officials from the two countries, especially in light of the current regional tensions and escalation that threaten the regional and global security.

The officials welcomed the progress of consular services between the two countries, which allowed more than 87,000 Iranian pilgrims to perform the Hajj and more than 52,000 Iranians to perform the Umrah during the first ten months of 2024.

They welcomed the first meeting of the Saudi-Iranian Joint Media Committee and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies and the Institute of Political and International Studies of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Saudi Arabia and Iran additionally expressed readiness to sign a Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA).

Along with China, they underlined they looked forward to expanding cooperation among them in various fields including economy and diplomacy.

The three countries called for an immediate end to the Israeli campaign of death and destruction in Palestine and Lebanon, condemning its attacks and violations of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

They further called for the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid and relief to Palestine and Lebanon, warning that the continuing cycle of violence and escalation is a serious threat to the security of the region and the world.

The three countries reiterated their support for a comprehensive political solution in Yemen in line with internationally recognized principles under the auspices of the United Nations.