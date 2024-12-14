Iran says to increase inspections as nuclear capacity expands

Speaking at the unveiling of a new high-power radio frequency generator on Saturday, Mohammad Eslami said that Iran’s nuclear activities comply with the IAEA regulations and safeguard agreements.

“We have expanded our capacity, and naturally, the number of inspections must increase,” he stated.

Eslami noted the country aims to generate 20,000 megawatts of electricity from nuclear power by 2040, adding that the Bushehr nuclear power plant has connected 70 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity to the national grid so far.

He highlighted the environmental benefits of nuclear energy as “clean and sustainable,” explaining, “A single uranium fuel pellet produces as much thermal energy as 481 cubic meters of gas or one ton of coal.”

Elsami criticized the Western allegations against Iran’s nuclear program, calling them unfounded, saying, “This is a long-standing propaganda effort by Zionist entity, which has never succeeded.”

The Iranian atomic chief also mentioned that Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA continues under the framework of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the agency’s safeguards agreements.

He asserted that Iran has provided necessary clarifications to the IAEA regarding previously disputed sites.