Iran increases weekly flights to Persian Gulf island disputed with UAE to assert ownership

By IFP Editorial Staff
Imam Khomeini Airport

Iran has announced a significant increase in the number of weekly flights to the southern island of Abu Musa in the Persian Gulf amidst ongoing tensions with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over territorial claims.

As of December 7, the number of flights operated by Iran Air to Abu Musa will increase from one to four per week, the airlines public relations office announced on Monday.

The move was made “in response to the growing demand for air travel and to facilitate the movement of passengers and improve services for residents,” it stated.

The Iran-owned strategic Abu Musa island, along with the Greater and Lesser Tunb islands, have been a longstanding point of contention between Iran and the UAE.

These islands have been under Iranian control since 1971 following the British withdrawal from the region.

However, the UAE continues to claim sovereignty over them, supported by other Persian Gulf states, which Iran has undermined on several occasions as baseless.

