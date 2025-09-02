Tuesday, September 2, 2025
Iran rejects PGCC claims over islands, reaffirms sovereignty

By IFP Editorial Staff
The Iranian Foreign Ministry

Iran’s Foreign Ministry firmly rejected claims made in the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) foreign ministers’ statement regarding Iran’s sovereignty over its three islands, Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb, stressing that such assertions are “baseless” and “have no legal or historical validity.”

In a statement released Tuesday, the ministry emphasized that the islands are “an inseparable part of Iran’s territory,” and that repeating unfounded claims “will not alter undeniable geographic, historical, and legal realities.”

It added that Iran will take all necessary measures to ensure the security and protection of its interests in the islands.

Addressing disputes over the Arash gas field, Iran labeled Kuwait’s unilateral claims “invalid” and reiterated that a fair and sustainable agreement requires constructive bilateral dialogue.

The ministry also reaffirmed Iran’s right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), criticizing the US and European powers for “continuous violations” of international law and for disrupting nuclear negotiations.

Iran further urged regional cooperation for a nuclear-free Middle East, warning of the “real and imminent threat” posed by Israel’s weapons of mass destruction, and welcomed PGCC condemnation of Israeli aggression in Gaza.

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

