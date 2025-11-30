Media WireSecurity

Navy chief reaffirms Iran’s sovereignty over Persian Gulf Islands, says foreign claims to fail

By IFP Media Wire
Naaz Islands in Persian Gulf

The commander of the Iranian Navy reaffirmed the historical and undeniable right of the Iranian nation to the islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb in the Persian Gulf, stressing that foreign powers’ policies and ambitions toward the trio  are destined to fail.

In an interview with the Tehran-based Jam-e Jam newspaper, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani underscored Iran’s historic and indisputable sovereignty over the three islands, saying that a powerful, vigilant, and united Iran will never allow any power to infringe upon its territorial integrity.
Rear Admiral Irani highlighted the geographic, economic, military, and geopolitical significance of the islands, noting that their location enables the Islamic Republic of Iran to maintain effective control over the Strait of Hormuz.
He added that both the surface and subsurface areas of these islands contain diverse and extensive fossil and marine resources.
According to the navy commander, from a geopolitical and military perspective, control over the three islands is as strategically important as possessing aircraft carriers, as the islands can serve as critical positions for strengthening Iran’s defensive and security capabilities in the face of potential threats.
He further emphasized that the islands also hold considerable economic potential due to their clear waters, rich marine biodiversity, and sub-surface coral formations, offering strong prospects for nature-based and maritime tourism.
Rear Admiral Irani noted that the islands overlook the main waterways entering and exiting the Persian Gulf—an element that has prompted some regional states, influenced by extra-regional powers, to raise unfounded claims in an attempt to create tension around the islands.
He asserted that Iran’s adversaries must not assume they can undermine Iran’s sovereignty by promoting fabricated disputes. Based on historical and legal evidence, Iran’s ownership of the three Persian Gulf islands is definitive, continuous, and indisputable.

 

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks