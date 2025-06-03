Iran calls PGCC statement on Persian Gulf islands interference in its internal affairs

Esmail Baqaei stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran will take all necessary measures to exercise its sovereign rights and ensure the security and interests of the country within the territory of the three islands.

Baqaei emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers the remarks in the aforementioned statement regarding the settlement of civilians, visits by Iranian civilian and military officials to the islands belonging to Iran, and the conduct of military exercises within its territorial borders as interference in Iran’s sovereign affairs and rejects them.

He added that the Islamic Republic will take any necessary action within the territorial, maritime, and airspace limits of the islands to ensure their security.

The foreign ministers of the PGCC, in the final statement of their 164th meeting in Kuwait, expressed support for what they referred to as the UAE’s sovereignty over these Iranian islands.