Iran rejects “false claims” in Arab League foreign ministers’ statement

It also urged the Arab League to refrain from any actions or rhetoric that divert regional and global attention from the central issue of the region and the Islamic world, namely the ongoing genocide in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran once again reaffirmed Iran’s indisputable sovereignty over the islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb as inseparable parts of Iran’s territorial domain, condemning any territorial claims against Iran and emphasizing that repeating baseless assertions in similar statements will not alter the geographical, historical, or legal realities of these islands.

It said all measures taken on these three Iranian islands are in line with Iran’s sovereign rights to safeguard their security and safety and to protect Iran’s national interests.

The Foreign Ministry categorically denied the unfounded accusation of sending military shipments from Iran to Yemen or interfering in its internal affairs.

It noted that while the Zionist regime continues its genocide in occupied Palestine, its aggression and occupation in Syria and Lebanon, and repeated terrorist and aggressive attacks on Yemen under the full support of the United States, raising such fabricated claims, mostly orchestrated by the Zionist regime, do nothing to advance the interests of the Islamic Ummah.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, reiterating its principled policy of good neighborliness, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, stressed the importance of strengthening unity and coordination among regional countries and avoiding divisive positions.

It said Iran is the most effective provider of maritime security in the Persian Gulf and regional and international waters, and has always guaranteed the safe passage of ships and vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. Within the framework of protecting its national interests and territorial sovereignty, and through full and responsible oversight of the strategic Hormuz Strait’s entry and exit points, the Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to take any action necessary to ensure freedom of navigation in accordance with international laws and regulations, while preventing any violation of its national sovereignty.

The Islamic Republic of Iran emphasized the need to establish lasting security and stability in West Asia, the Persian Gulf, and the Sea of Oman through intra-regional mechanisms and the participation of all regional countries, free from destabilizing and destructive interference by external actors.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry also welcomed the Arab League’s strong condemnation of the Zionist regime’s continued genocide in Gaza and the occupying regime’s crimes against the oppressed Palestinian people.