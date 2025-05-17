IFP Exclusive

Official: Tehran Dialogue Forum aims to elevate Persian Gulf region’s role in global order

By IFP Editorial Staff
Behrouz Kamalvandi

Behrouz Kamalvandi, Deputy for International, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs at the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), emphasized the importance of the Tehran Dialogue Forum in enhancing the Persian Gulf region’s position within the international system.

Speaking ahead of the upcoming forum, Kamalvandi said the goal is to ensure that the Persian Gulf region secures a rightful role in global political, security, economic, and cultural arrangements.

The forum, established in 2018, has become a platform for dialogue among influential figures from across the region and beyond.

Kamalvandi noted that the recent meeting between Iranian officials and members of the international Pugwash Conferences – known for promoting nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation – served as a prelude to the forum. This year’s event will feature 40 panels covering diverse strategic topics.

He stressed the need for regional unity and cooperation to enhance global standing, highlighting the peaceful use of nuclear science and technology as a key issue.

“Under Article 4 of the NPT, member states have the right to fully benefit from nuclear science, technology, and industry,” he added.

The forum is organized by Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cooperation with its Institute for Political and International Studies and will host numerous high-level global and regional figures.

