Iran’s parliament speaker warns regional states against challenging sovereignty over Persian Gulf islands

Speaking in a pre-session address, he called the claim “baseless, absurd and made under foreign influence,” insisting that the three islands are an inseparable part of Iran’s sovereign territory.

Ghalibaf urged the neighboring states “not to test the will of the Iranian nation” in defending its territorial integrity, adding that Iran seeks stability, peace and good-neighborly relations but expects the same approach from regional governments.

He also called on the Iranian administration to allocate special funding in next year’s budget to support development plans for the three islands under Article 61 of the Seventh Development Plan.

Ghalibaf further commended the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Navy for its large-scale military exercise held in the Persian Gulf, the Naze’at Islands and the Strait of Hormuz, noting the “precise and successful” launch of domestically developed missiles with ranges exceeding the length of the Persian Gulf.

He also praised the historical role of university students in confronting foreign domination, arguing that global powers, particularly the US, hold “longstanding hostility” toward Iranian students for resisting foreign interference.