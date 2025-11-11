Iranian commander highlights enhanced combat readiness in naval islands

During an inspection of the Nazeat Islands, part of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, General Abdollahi emphasized that Iranian forces are fully prepared to confront any threats to protect the country’s maritime and territorial borders.

Visiting all operational units, General Abdollahi noted that substantial upgrades have been made across the islands, with new equipment and capabilities enhancing the operational readiness and symmetrical combat strength of the IRGC Navy.

Months after a conflict between Iran and the US-Israeli alliance ended in a ceasefire, he praised the personnel for their high motivation and skills, describing them as a key factor in the forces’ effectiveness.

“The Nazeat Islands belong to Iran, and security is firmly established across all islands and coastal areas,” he said.

General Abdollahi specifically highlighted readiness along the strategic Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf.

He added that the continuous modernization of equipment, combined with highly motivated personnel, has made the naval forces stronger than ever before.