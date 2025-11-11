IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Iranian commander highlights enhanced combat readiness in naval islands

By IFP Editorial Staff
Naaz Islands in Persian Gulf

The Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Major General Ali Abdollahi, has confirmed that the combat capabilities of forces and equipment stationed on Iran’s naval islands have significantly increased.

During an inspection of the Nazeat Islands, part of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, General Abdollahi emphasized that Iranian forces are fully prepared to confront any threats to protect the country’s maritime and territorial borders.

Visiting all operational units, General Abdollahi noted that substantial upgrades have been made across the islands, with new equipment and capabilities enhancing the operational readiness and symmetrical combat strength of the IRGC Navy.

Months after a conflict between Iran and the US-Israeli alliance ended in a ceasefire, he praised the personnel for their high motivation and skills, describing them as a key factor in the forces’ effectiveness.

“The Nazeat Islands belong to Iran, and security is firmly established across all islands and coastal areas,” he said.

General Abdollahi specifically highlighted readiness along the strategic Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf.

He added that the continuous modernization of equipment, combined with highly motivated personnel, has made the naval forces stronger than ever before.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks