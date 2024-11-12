Iran VP praises OIC-Arab League summit, calls for closer relations with Saudi Arabia

Upon arrival at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport at the end of the day-long event in the Saudi capital, Aref remarked that the emergency OIC and Arab League summit, which was convened at Iran’s proposal, was warmly welcomed by the heads of Islamic and Arab states.

Praising Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the meeting, he noted that it sent a unified message to the world during this critical time, as the Zionist regime continues its crimes against Palestine and Lebanon.

Referring to the “good and inclusive” final communiqué of the summit, Aref stated that all countries in attendance called for an immediate halt to the Israeli regime’s crimes and aggressions.

He added that a call for the expulsion of Israel from the United Nations was also included in the communiqué, which would have significant political ramifications.

The Iranian First Vice President emphasized that the world must recognize that punishing the Zionist regime is essential and that the oppressed people of Gaza and Lebanon are living in dire conditions.

He also called for the establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon and for the dispatch of humanitarian aid to those areas.

Additionally, the Iranian First Vice President described his meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman as sincere and fruitful, stating that he believes the expansion of Iran-Saudi ties will further promote Islamic consolidation.