Iran slams PGCC final statement as non-constructive 

Baqaei expressed regret over the repetition of statements that contradict international law and the principle of good neighborliness.

He reaffirmed Iran’s principled and unchangeable policy on the three Iranian islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb, saying they are inseparable and eternal parts of Iran’s territory.

He added that Tehran treats any claim to these islands by others as violation of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Baqaei stated it’s obvious that repeating baseless and interventionist claims will not change historical or geographical facts.

He stressed, the Islamic Republic of Iran considers the comments made in the statement regarding residential construction, the travel of state and military officials to islands belonging to Iran, and the holding of military exercises within Iran’s territorial borders as interference in its sovereign affairs, and it condemns those statements.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman underscored that Iran’s missile capacity is framed within its defense doctrine and is aimed at safeguarding national security and maintaining peace and stability in the region in line with international norms and law.

He pointed out that the real threat to regional security and stability is posed by the military presence of extra-regional actors, their military bases, and the Israeli regime, which is considered the root cause of all insecurity and a threat to Islamic countries and this is proved by Tel Aviv’s occupation, aggression, and genocide against an Islamic nation.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman also said the Islamic will continue its constructive cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA.

Baqaei further reiterated Iran’s determination to continue the policy and principle of good neighborliness.